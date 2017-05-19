Software AG (STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Software AG has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC