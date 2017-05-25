SecureWorks to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
William Blair's 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 2:50 P.M. Central Time, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL. The presentations will be available on SecureWorks' website http://investors.secureworks.com by 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of each conference.
