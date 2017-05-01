SDL plc (SDL) Receives Consensus Rati...

SDL plc (SDL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

11 hrs ago

Shares of SDL plc have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Chicago, IL

