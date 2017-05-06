Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold ...

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 1,033,376 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 72,418 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All About Video Converter For Mac Fri Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... Fri Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC