Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores, Inc. issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78.

Chicago, IL

