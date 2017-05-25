Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Virtus Inve...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Boosted by Analyst

Virtus Investment Partners Inc - Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99.

