First Quarter 2017 ... )--AvalonBay Communities, Inc. , a leading multifamily real estate investment trust , today announced its sixth annual Spirit of Caring Month. Through... )--PROS Holdings, Inc. , a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 20... )--Regional Management Corp. , a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.