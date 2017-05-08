Police responding to reported robbery Chambersburg Police are responding to a reported robbery at M&T Bank, 55 S. Main St. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2po7kGz Chambersburg Police are looking for this man in connection to a robbery at M&T Bank which occurred the afternoon of May 8. A potential suspect is described as being a white man, weighing about 160-180 pounds, being 6-feet 2-inches tall and wearing a black jacket, according to scanner reports.

