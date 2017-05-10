Phoenix serial shooter arrested after...

Phoenix serial shooter arrested after 9 deaths

16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Phoenix the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo in connection with the serial street shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016 At an afternoon news conference, Jeri L. Williams, the Phoenix police chief, said the authorities had linked the shootings to Aaron Saucedo , who has been in police custody since his arrest on April 19 in the first of the nine killings. A prosecutor says some information about the arrest of a Phoenix man accused in a series of fatal shootings is being withheld from the public because the case remains under investigation.

Chicago, IL

