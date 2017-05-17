Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones Sells 19,600 Shares
Pegasystems Inc. Director Richard H. Jones sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,090,740.00.
