PCTEL 802.11ac Coacha Antenna Boosts Data Rates for IoT
The MIMO Coach antenna supports wireless Internet of Things applications such as power distribution monitoring for utilities, fleet connectivity for public safety, and video monitoring for secure facilities. This dual-band, low profile antenna enables data-intensive machine-to-machine applications, even when multiple devices in the area are using Wi-Fi.
