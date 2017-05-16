PC Tel Inc (PCTI) CEO David A. Neumann Purchases 3,000 Shares
PC Tel Inc CEO David A. Neumann bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00.
