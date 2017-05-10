No Conservative election expenses charges from 14 police force inquiries
Mr Mackinlay has persistently denied the claims, which focus on allegations that the party's election expenses during the 2015 campaign in South Thanet were not properly reported to the Electoral Commission. But while no criminal charges will be brought over 14 police inquiries into the Conservative Party election spending one file from Kent Police remains under consideration.
