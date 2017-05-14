NETSOL Technologies Announces Postponement of its Fiscal Third...

NetSol Technologies, Inc. , a leading global provider of enterprise application solutions and business services to the finance and leasing industry, today announced that it has postponed its fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings announcement and conference call originally scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2017. The Company now plans to report its fiscal 2017 third quarter results on Monday, May 22, 2017.

