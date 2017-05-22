NETSOL Technologies Announces Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

NetSol Technologies, Inc. , a leading global provider of enterprise application solutions and business services to the finance and leasing industry, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2017 third quarter ended March 31, 2017. Total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 were $17.9 million, an increase of 12.4% from the prior year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.