Mitek ID Solutions Selected by Leading Digital Lender

Mitek , a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, today announced that one of the nation's leading digital mortgage lenders has selected Mitek's Mobile VerifyA , Mobile FillA and Mobile Docsa solutions to help it streamline the online loan origination process and improve the customer experience. "Online consumer loans have increased more than 700 percent since 2010 and are estimated to represent a $100 billion market opportunity by 2020," said James DeBello, Chairman and CEO, Mitek.

