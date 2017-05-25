Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Rec...

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Receives "Hold" Rating from Shore Capital

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr '17 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Gunman
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC