Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Giv...

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity Wed Mauruce 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC