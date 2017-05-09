Man pleads guilty to armed robberies in Berks, Lebanon and York counties
HARRISBURG, Pa.-A Berks County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to three armed bank robberies in Berks, Lebanon and York counties. Derek Pelker, 27, of Wernersville pleaded guilty to three counts of armed bank robbery, use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a felon.
