Man indicted in armed M & T Bank robbery
Travis Jerome Jones was indicted May 3 by a federal grand jury in the Jan. 19 armed robbery in which $3,587 was taken. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.
