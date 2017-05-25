M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada
M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period.
