LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn Inc by 621,850.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the period.
