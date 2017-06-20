Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility settles US civil case
WASHINGTON: Agility Public Warehousing Co KSC , a major Kuwaiti logistics company, has agreed to pay US$95 million to settle a civil case involving allegations it overcharged for supplying food to the U.S. military from 2003 to 2010, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. The deal, which follows settlement of a related criminal case on Wednesday, means the company will again be able to bid for U.S. government work after a seven-year ban.
