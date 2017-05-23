Kuwait logistics firm Agility settles U.S. criminal case
A vehicle passes through the front entrance of the Defense Logistics Agency's huge storage facility outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania June 13, 2012. Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
