Judge to Decide Vexing Question in Entertainment: License Needed to Show Body Tattoos?

A judge lets Take-Two, publisher of 'NBA 2K,' seek declaratory judgment against the owner of a tattoo design featured on LeBron James' body. If a film, television show or video game incidentally shows a copyrighted tattoo, is that infringement? The question has provoked several law journal articles and quite a bit of media coverage over the years without any firm judicial opinion.

