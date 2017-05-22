Israeli real estate developer Gazit-G...

Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe posts unchanged Q1 loss

* Economic funds from operations , a measure of cash generated, rose 27 percent in the quarter to 174 million shekels. Gazit-Globe forecast FFO would be 606-626 million shekels in 2017, up from 591 million in 2016.

Chicago, IL

