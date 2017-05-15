Insurance Industry Leaders Meet at Bo...

Insurance Industry Leaders Meet at Bottomline Technologies Customer Insights Exchange

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Bottomline Technologies , a leading provider of technology solutions to help businesses pay and get paid, recently held its 2017 Legal Spend Management customer conference in Chicago, IL. Known as the Customer Insights Exchange, the conference was attended by over forty of North America's largest casualty and insurance companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC