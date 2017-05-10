Gartner Chart Puts Salesforce at Top ...

Gartner Chart Puts Salesforce at Top of Low-Code Platforms

Gartner announced a new cloud-oriented Magic Quadrant on May 2, addressing the low code, high productivity development environments that are based on platform as a service. Salesforce emerged as the clear leader in the new quadrant, and indeed was a pioneer in the field in 2008 with its original Force.com platform, now part of Salesforce App Cloud along with the acquisition, Heroku.

