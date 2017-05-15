Exclusive: 'Task Force' Considering Full VMware, SecureWorks...
In an effort to simplify Dell EMC's go-to-market strategy, an executive task force is considering rolling VMware and SecureWorks into the company's unified channel partner program. Dell EMC Senior Vice President of Channel Marketing Cheryl Cook told CRN a "go-to-market task force" is looking at bringing VMware and SecureWorks into the larger Dell EMC program, but hasn't reached any decisions.
