Exclusive: Former Dell Software Unit, One Identity, Launches Standalone Partner Program
The company was sold to Francisco Partners and Elliott Management in November as part of a private equity buyout of Dell Software. One Identity, which offers identity and access management solutions, is a standalone business unit under Quest Software , which had been part of Dell Software.
