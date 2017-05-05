Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Cut by Ca...

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 977 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All About Video Converter For Mac 17 hr Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... 17 hr Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC