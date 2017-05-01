Ember Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Engagement of Maxim Group LLC to...
Ember Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded company is pleased to announced that it has retained Maxim Group LLC, a leading investment banking securities and investment firm, to provide strategic corporate planning and investment banking services to the company. Maxim will focus on strategies to maximize shareholder value through its full scope of investment banking services.
