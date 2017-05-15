Descartes Amends Shareholder Rights Plan Proposed for Approval by Shareholders

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. , today announced that it has amended certain terms of its proposed amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement to be presented for approval at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the corporation scheduled to be held on June 1st, 2017 . The amendments to the Rights Plan are to the definition of the term "Acting Jointly and In Concert" so as to ensure that this definition in the Rights Plan will be consistent with the "new generation plan" guidelines of proxy voting advisory firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.