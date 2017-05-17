Datawatch Reports Continued Growth In Credit Union Industry, Driven...
Datawatch Corporation today announced that it continues to see sustained demand for the Datawatch Monarch self-service data preparation and analytics platform among credit unions. The company experienced 124 percent revenue growth in the industry over the past year alone, and it now boasts more than 700 credit union customers with assets ranging from $23 million to $78 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|2 hr
|Mauruce
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC