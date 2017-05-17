Datawatch Reports Continued Growth In...

Datawatch Reports Continued Growth In Credit Union Industry, Driven...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Datawatch Corporation today announced that it continues to see sustained demand for the Datawatch Monarch self-service data preparation and analytics platform among credit unions. The company experienced 124 percent revenue growth in the industry over the past year alone, and it now boasts more than 700 credit union customers with assets ranging from $23 million to $78 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity 2 hr Mauruce 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC