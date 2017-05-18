Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Sees Larg...

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

18 hrs ago

Citrix Systems, Inc. saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,378 shares, a drop of 1.4% from the April 13th total of 6,630,980 shares.

Chicago, IL

