Citi Lists Netflix, Tesla as Potential Takeover Targets for Apple

Citigroup listed seven companies as potential takeover targets for Apple Inc., including Netflix, Walt Disney and Tesla Inc., as a way to put its cash hoard of more than $250 billion to work. With over 90 percent of its cash sitting overseas, a one-time 10 percent repatriation tax would give Apple $220 billion for acquisitions or buybacks, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva said in a note to clients.

