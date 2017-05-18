CDK, Reynolds have no security need to block DMS access, expert says
A cybersecurity expert who worked for the Clinton and Obama administrations says CDK Global Inc. and Reynolds and Reynolds have no justifiable "security" or "privacy" needs to block data integrators from accessing their dealership management systems. Peter Swire, now a law and ethics professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, provided his comments in written testimony on behalf of data integration company Authenticom in its antitrust lawsuit against the software giants, which was filed May 1. Swire's comments were included in a preliminary injunction filing Thursday, which also included testimony from several dealers and a vendor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr '17
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC