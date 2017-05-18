CDK, Reynolds have no security need t...

CDK, Reynolds have no security need to block DMS access, expert says

15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A cybersecurity expert who worked for the Clinton and Obama administrations says CDK Global Inc. and Reynolds and Reynolds have no justifiable "security" or "privacy" needs to block data integrators from accessing their dealership management systems. Peter Swire, now a law and ethics professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, provided his comments in written testimony on behalf of data integration company Authenticom in its antitrust lawsuit against the software giants, which was filed May 1. Swire's comments were included in a preliminary injunction filing Thursday, which also included testimony from several dealers and a vendor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Chicago, IL

