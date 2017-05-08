Canada Stocks-TSX falls as energy stocks, Open Text weigh
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices and as software company Open Text Corp lost ground after its quarterly profit missed expectations. Those losses offset a sharp gain for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, up 12.9 percent to C$15.08, after reporting its first quarterly profit in six quarters and raising its earnings outlook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|Mon
|Dick
|1
|All About Video Converter For Mac
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ...
|May 5
|Dara
|1
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC