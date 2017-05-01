Cadence Introduces First Interface and Verification IP Solution for...

Design and verification IP address server cache-coherency requirements SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced the industry's first interface and verification IP solution for Cache Coherent Interconnect for Accelerators , an open chip-to-chip interconnect standard that advances the development of a new class of server solutions to address the challenging performance and latency requirements in the growing datacenter market.

