Cadence Introduces First Interface and Verification IP Solution for...
Design and verification IP address server cache-coherency requirements SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced the industry's first interface and verification IP solution for Cache Coherent Interconnect for Accelerators , an open chip-to-chip interconnect standard that advances the development of a new class of server solutions to address the challenging performance and latency requirements in the growing datacenter market.
