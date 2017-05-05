CACI International Inc (CACI) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "CACI International reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2017 results with healthy year-over-year increase in both earnings and revenues. The company remains focused on its strategy to grow in larger markets, drive operational excellence, and leverage mergers and acquisitions to further increase its market share and create long-term value for its shareholders.
