BroadSoft Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
BroadSoft, Inc. , the leading global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications, or UC, to their enterprise customers, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. GAAP loss from operations totaled $ million; non-GAAP income from operations totaled $6.5 million or 8% of revenue GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share equaled $ per common share; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share equaled $0.19 per common share Total revenue rose to $79.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 9% compared to $73.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC