BroadSoft Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

BroadSoft, Inc. , the leading global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications, or UC, to their enterprise customers, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. GAAP loss from operations totaled $ million; non-GAAP income from operations totaled $6.5 million or 8% of revenue GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share equaled $ per common share; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share equaled $0.19 per common share Total revenue rose to $79.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 9% compared to $73.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.

