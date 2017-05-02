Bottomline Technologies Reports New Innovation and Strong Growth for Paymode-X Network
Bottomline Technologies , a leading provider of technology solutions to help businesses pay and get paid, today announced that its Paymode-X electronic payment network is experiencing strong growth driven by strategic advancements in payment processing. With more than 365,000 businesses in the network, Paymode-X is now processing more than $200B in annual spend.
