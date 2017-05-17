Baltimore's Pro Stadiums Are Rescued ...

Baltimore's Pro Stadiums Are Rescued From Lien Sale; Overdue Water Bills Blamed

A computer error is being blamed for putting Baltimore's baseball and NFL stadium into a tax sale queue, the city says. The unusual circumstances could have exposed Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium to possible foreclosure from winners of a tax sale of less than $70,000 in debt.

Chicago, IL

