Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Attunity Ltd by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Apr 26
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC