Asure Software Reports Strong 2017 First Quarter Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

Asure Software, Inc. , a leading provider of Human Capital Management and workplace management software, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Closed three strategic acquisitions: Personnel Management Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of outsourced HR solutions; Corporate Payroll, Inc. , a leading provider of payroll services; and Payroll Specialties NW, Inc. , a leading provider of payroll services.

