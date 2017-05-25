Appian Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Appian Corporation today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on May 25, 2017, under the symbol "APPN," and the offering is expected to close on May 31, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
