Analysts Set Fortinet Inc (FTNT) PT a...

Analysts Set Fortinet Inc (FTNT) PT at $40.43

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Shares of Fortinet Inc have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
All About Video Converter For Mac May 5 Dara 1
Top Free MP4 Converter Mac to Convert Video to ... May 5 Dara 1
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Apr 26 Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr '17 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC