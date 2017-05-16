ACI Worldwide Boosts Integrated Fraud Management Capabilities for Bambora

ACI Worldwide , a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions , today announced that Bambora, a high-growth payment service provider with an expanding global footprint, will support merchants in Australia and New Zealand with first-class fraud management capabilities via ACI ReD Shield, part of ACI's UP eCommerce Payments solution . Bambora, headquartered in Sweden, has a strong, and growing, local presence in Australia and New Zealand - payment markets that share many similarities with the Nordic region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.