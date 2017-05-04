A biological solution to the Iranian threat

PARTICIPANTS IN THE conference economic panel : Yaky Yanay, CEO & president of Pluristem Therapeutics; Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, member of EMET Prize Award Committee; Bini Zomer, Israel country manager, Noble Energy; moderator Dr. Efraim Chalamish; Nissim Zioni ,founder & CEO of Pitchon-Lev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.