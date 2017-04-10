Zacks: Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Given $9.6...

Zacks: Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Given $9.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Attunity Ltd has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... 23 hr Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... 23 hr Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar 11 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC